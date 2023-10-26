Watch Now
Watch Golden Knights vs. Kings on Water Street Plaza's 42-foot jumbotron

Henderson hosts the official watch party for VGK vs. Kings on Saturday
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 26, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is inviting Golden Knights fans to cheer on the team at Water Street Plaza on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are off to one of the hottest starts in the NHL as they prepare for their first regular season game against the Los Angeles Kings.

An official watch party will allow fans to gather and watch the game on Water Street Plaza's 42-foot jumbotron.

"There will be music, giveaways and Golden Knights personalities," officials stated. "Let's cheer our team on to victory!"

City officials urged fans to bring their own chairs, picnic blankets and food for the game. They also recommended arriving early to secure a prime viewing spot.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The game will be broadcast regionally on Vegas 34, or you can stream it on KnightTime+

Water Street Plaza is located at 240 S. Water St. in Henderson.

