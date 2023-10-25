Vegas Golden Knights stay undefeated, winning against the Philadelphia Flyers at The Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the Golden Knights faced off against the Flyers on their home turf at T-Mobile Arena.

Through 6 games, the Golden Knights have had 16 different goal scorers. They look to be the 16th team in NHL history to start the season with seven straight wins.

Ivan Barbashev made the night's first goal at 13:06, putting the Knights ahead of the Flyers with assists from Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault.

The Flyers came back to bite, with two more pucks in the net before the end of the first period. Noah Cates scored first for the team, finding the loose puck, and then Cam Atkinson followed with assists from Owen Tippett and Cam York.

The second period is scoreless. So far, VGK has 15 shots on the goal, and the Flyers have 20.

In the third period, at 7:54, Paul Cotter gets one right past Flyer's Carter Hart. They were tied at 2-2.

With 31 seconds left, the Knights score 3-2.

The Golden Knights will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for Nevada Day. The puck drops at 3 p.m.