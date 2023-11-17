Golden Knights beat Montreal Canadiens in 6-5 comeback win on the road

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights rallied to victory over the Montreal Canadiens after trailing by two goals to start the game on Thursday night.

Montreal got off to a hot start, quickly getting two pucks past Knights' goaltender Adin Hill in the first 10 minutes of the first period.

Vegas forward Brett Howden would answer the Canadiens to kick off the second, putting VGK on the board with the first short-handed goal of his career.

Montreal's Jesse Ylonen would increase the Canadiens' lead to two with an unassisted goal that was answered within seconds by Vegas' Brayden McNabb.

Brayden McNabb is the 20th VGK player with a goal this season, two more than any other team. — VGK Communications (@VGK_PR) November 17, 2023

With the Golden Knights one goal away from tying things up, Jonathan Marchessault would come in clutch with the assist from Ivan Barbashev to put the score at 3-3.

It wasn't long before Ylonen would put the Canadiens back in the lead again with his second goal of the night.

But a penalty for checking against Jack Eichel would send Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky to the box and put VGK on the power play.

VGK's Shea Theodore would use the extra man advantage to put a puck past Montreal goaltender Cayden Primeau, assisted by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

POWER PLAY THEO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cc3M9uVpWe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2023

In the final minutes of the third, a major penalty for high-sticking on Pavel Dorofeyev would send Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher to the box and put VGK back on the power play.

That would open up the ice for Jack Eichel to slam in a goal and give the Golden Knights the lead for the first time with 2 minutes left to play.

JACK EICHEL BABYYYYYYYYY 🎰



IT'S 5-4 GOLDEN KNIGHTS WITH LESS THAN TWO MINUTES REMAINING!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rFnyDKUtdK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2023

Seconds later, Knights captain Mark Stone would get another puck past Primeau to bring the score to 6-4 in VGK's favor.

Montreal's Justin Barron would answer Stone's goal with a puck between the pipes to bring the score to 6-5.

The Knights would hold on in the nail-biting final seconds to secure their first victory of a five-game road trip that started with a loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

okay everyone can exhale now 👍 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2023

The Golden Knights would end the game leading Montreal in shots on goal and hits and with less time in the penalty box than the Canadiens.

Up next, the Knights' road trip will take them to Philadelphia to face the Flyers, who are on a three-game win streak.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+