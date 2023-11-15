Golden Knights fall to Washington Capitals to kick off five-game road trip

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals in the first of a five-game road trip on Tuesday night.

The Capitals kept the Golden Knights scoreless through three periods. Washington scored a second (by Connor McMichael) and third goal (by Beck Malenstyn) against the Knights in the third period to end the game at 3-0.

A single goal from Dylan Strome in the first would be enough to secure victory for Washington.

The Caps had four power plays to VGK's three, though neither team would score during penalty minutes.

The Golden Knights also led in shots on goal and won more face-offs, but couldn't get a puck past Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

Next up, the Knights are in Montreal on Thursday to face the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 or stream it live on KnightTime+