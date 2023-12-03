Watch Now
Adin Hill out for Vegas Golden Knight's return to home ice at Canucks

Posted at 6:22 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 21:22:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return to home ice tonight and will do so without one of their starting goalies.

Adin Hill has been ruled out against the Washington Capitals after leaving the game early against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. His status for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues is unknown.

Logan Thompson will start between the pipes tonight, with Jiri Patera serving as backup. Patera was called up from the Henderson Silver Knights earlier this morning.

Puck drop for the Knights is at 7 p.m., and pre-game coverage begins on Vegas 34 at 6:30 p.m.

