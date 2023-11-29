Shea Theodore labeled 'week-to-week' following successful shoulder surgery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore has been placed on Injured Reserve following a successful shoulder surgery, the team announced on Wednesday.

Update: Shea Theodore had successful surgery due to an upper-body injury and will be out week-to-week. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2023

Theodore was missing from the ice during the VGK's 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. He will remain out for the next two games while he recovers from the surgery.

So far this season, Theodore has appeared in 20 games and has scored four goals. He currently has 18 points overall for the 2023-24 regular season.

Also on the VGK Injured Reserve list are goaltender Isaiah Saville with an undisclosed injury, and defenseman Alec Martinez with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner is also out with a hip injury.

Theodore is expected to return to the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The VGK will face the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on that day.

Puck drops on that game at 6 p.m. only on Vegas 34.