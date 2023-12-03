Adin Hill out for Vegas Golden Knight's return to home ice against Capitals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return to home ice tonight and will do so without one of their starting goalies.

Adin Hill has been ruled out against the Washington Capitals after leaving the game early against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and his status for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues is currently unknown.

Logan Thompson will start between the pipes tonight, with Jiri Patera serving as backup. Patera was called up from the Henderson Silver Knights earlier this morning.

Also out for this matchup will be VGK defenseman Shea Theodore, who recently had a successful shoulder surgery and was declared "week-to-week" earlier this week.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville will also be missing from the ice with an undisclosed injury, as well as defenseman Alec Martinez with a lower-body injury. Additionally, goaltender Robin Lehner is out with a hip injury.

The last time these two teams met on the ice, the Capitals shut out the VGK, winning 3-0.

A tribute and moment of silence before tonight’s Golden Knights vs Capitals game to salute Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, the two Nevada policemen killed in a freeway hit-and-run in Las Vegas early Thursday morning. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/pSCdQUfvbs — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 3, 2023

Puck drop for the Knights is at 7 p.m., and pre-game coverage begins on Vegas 34 at 6:30 p.m.

