Get your groove on at the Animal Foundation's disco-themed dog adoption event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Forget finding a furry friend — the Animal Foundation is all about matching you up with a "funky" friend at their Monday Night Fever event on August 18.

This dog adoption event meets disco with live music and plenty of dancing while attendees mingle with dogs "ready to boogie into their forever homes," according to the Animal Foundation.

KTNV Animal Foundation

But it gets even groovier — for this event, the Animal Foundation shared that all dog adoption fees will be waived — which includes "spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines."

The event will take place on Monday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Animal Foundation's Adoptions Building, located at 655 North Mojave Road.

Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis at 6 p.m., with services limited later on if they reach capacity. A QR code will be provided on the adoption lobby door for attendees to scan and join a virtual waitlist.

Want a sneak peek at all the "funky" friends available? You can view adoptable dogs by clicking here.