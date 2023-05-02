Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty in fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An attorney for Henry Ruggs III announced his intentions to plead guilty to DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday morning.

Ruggs appeared before a judge with his attorney in Regional Justice Court to announce his plea and waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

The charges are related to a fatal DUI crash involving Ruggs in November 2021 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. According to an arrest report, Ruggs was reportedly driving under the influence at 127 mph when he collided with Tintor, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

Ruggs was a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time of the crash and was cut from the team shortly after.

Ruggs did not surrender during the hearing, and the case will now be heading to the 8th Judicial District Court.

He is due back in court on May 10 at 9 a.m.

