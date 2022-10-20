Former Clark County Public Administrator indicted by grand jury in murder of local journalist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a local journalist has been indicted for murder by a grand jury.

The jury indicted Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.

The victim, Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3, police said. He published several reports for the Las Vegas Review-Journal that were critical of Telles' job performance.

Telles was arrested for open murder on Sept. 8 following an hours-long standoff with police after a search warrant was served at his home in Peccole Ranch.

An arrest report obtained by KTNV revealed that Telles' DNA was found under German's fingernails and the encounter between German and Telles was captured on video.

13 Investigates also uncovered multiple incidents of violence from Telles' past from arrest reports, body cam footage and anecdotes from previous co-workers. All of which, Telles refutes as part of a "drinking problem," which he detailed in an interview with KTNV.

While his court case has proceeded, Telles has been removed from his elected office as Clark County public administrator and is currently in the process of being disbarred following accusations of misappropriating client funds.

The preliminary hearing for Telles' criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 26.

