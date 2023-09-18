Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets grand opening for Dec. 13, now taking reservations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly two decades of construction, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is ready to make its big debut. The property has faced its share of hurdles getting to its grand opening, which is scheduled for Dec. 13, pending regulatory approvals.

"For almost 70 years, the Fontainebleau brand has challenged boundaries and expectations," said Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "With Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we have transcended aspiration and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication, and opulence, with an inextricable link to our roots at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This building represents a remarkable new chapter in our storied legacy and will be a beacon for those seeking to indulge in the unforgettable."

Construction on the 67-story tower began in 2007 and was originally expected to open in Oct. 2009. However, work stopped due to the Great Recession in 2008.

In 2018, the resort was renamed Drew Las Vegas after Steven Witkoff and New Valley LLC bought it for $600 million. However, construction was once again suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Soffer, one of the original developers, reacquired the property and continued construction.

In July, a rooftop fire caused some concerns. However, hotel leaders told the Gaming Control Board that it didn't cause any severe damage and was still on target to open on time.

The tower is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada and includes 3,644 rooms and suites, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, 55,000-square-foot spa, 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, and a six-acre pool district.

There will also be 36 restaurant concepts from chefs and restaurateurs like Chef Gabriela Camara, Masas Ito, Kevin Kim, Alan Yau, Evan Funke, and David Grutman. Those restaurants are scheduled to start opening in Dec. 2023 and continue opening through 2024.

"We are thrilled to introduce many of the world-class amenities we are recognized for in Miami alongside our new-to-market offerings," Soffer said. "All of these concepts, infused with the dynamic spirit of the Strip, allow us to create a destination that is the best of all worlds and promises an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experience for every guest."

Fontainebleau is now accepting reservations. You can learn more on how to make reservations and see resort amenities here.