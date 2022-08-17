Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces plans for new luxury shopping district

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Developers have announced a new luxury retail experience within Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a luxury resort destination on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fontainebleau Development, the designer, builder and owner of the property, revealed the first details of the new experience on Wednesday.

Set to open in the winter of 2023, the experience will center around a 90,000-square-foot shopping district, with approximately 35 luxury retail concepts across two levels.

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ unique vertical design gives us great creative flexibility when it comes to our retail space,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We’re incorporating other elements of the Fontainebleau brand into our space, making for a seamless guest experience and generating unprecedented exposure and foot traffic for our retail partners.”

According to a news release, developers claim the district will be unlike other traditional retail destinations, as it will be “conveniently connected and highly visible within the larger resort ecosystem.”

“All facets of the resort have been thoughtfully considered with chic, sophisticated, and elegant architectural design and elements that echo the DNA of our brand,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “By blending different programmatic elements throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, rather than keeping them separate, window shopping and billboarding take on a whole new meaning, as our retail partners will capture more business organically while keeping guests connected to the overall experience.”

This addition to the resort comes after almost 70 years since the company’s founding.

Mufson added, “We’re excited to have construction underway as the first new luxury hotel to be built in Las Vegas in nearly 15 years.”