LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are now just days away from the official start of monsoon season, which brings an increased risk of flash flooding in our area.

Officials are already warning locals about the dangers of fast-moving flood waters.

WATCH the briefing here live beginning at 9:20 a.m.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District says there have been 27 flood-related fatalities in our Valley since June of 1990. The most recent flood-related death took place in May of last year when one person drowned in a Henderson wash near Via De Pellegrini and Via Della Fortuna.

Officials say flash flooding is common in Southern Nevada, and although we are in the desert, it can happen anywhere. It also doesn't take much rain for the situation to become deadly.

"A lot of people don't realize it takes one foot of water that can sweep you off your feet," said Noah Borchardt, a Conservation Educator at the Springs Preserve. "It's really important to know, even if water doesn't look aggressive out here, it probably is."

WATCH | Here are some tips they say will help keep you safe this summer:

Flood Control District officials warn of fast-moving water dangers ahead of flash flood season

Flash flood season runs from July to September, and officials have several tips to keep you and your family out of danger this Monsoon.

Stay indoors: In the event of a storm that may cause isolated flooding, it's best to stay inside or get to higher ground immediately

Stay out of flood channels and detention basins: Floodwaters can move up to 30 miles an hour and be filled with hazardous substances and chemicals

Never drive through flooded roadways or around barriers: Half of all flood-related deaths are caused by people attempting to drive through moving water. Fast-moving floodwater can easily sweep away vehicles

For more information about flash flood safety and other resources, you can visit the Regional Flood Control District website here.