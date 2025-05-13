Body found in Henderson wash near Wetlands Park, investigation underway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a deceased male found in a wash area near Wetlands Park, just north of Via De Pellegrini and Via Della Fortuna.



HPD responded to the area on Tuesday around 7:50 a.m. Search efforts were already underway in the surrounding area for a missing man who was the subject of swift-water rescue on May 6.

That individual was reported missing around the wash area near Aloha Drive and South Pueblo Boulevard—about five miles south of where authorities are conducting their investigation of the body found today.

At this time, authorities have not been able to positively identify the body—therefore HPD cannot confirm if the deceased man is the same person who went missing.

Multiple agencies put in more than 100 hours of search efforts across two days for the missing man. Search teams used off-road vehicles and K9 units for ground searches and drones and helicopters for aerial support. Despite their efforts, authorities said the man was never located at that time.

WATCH | Crews searching for missing person in Henderson swift-water rescue (May 6 report)

DEVELOPING: Crews searching for missing person in Henderson swift-water rescue

HPD detectives said based on initial findings there is no evidence of foul play for the body found on Tuesday.

The identity of the individual will be released at a later time by the Clark County coroner pending notification of next of kin.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.