HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're following developing news of a swift-water rescue underway in Henderson amid record rainfall in Southern Nevada.

The City of Henderson confirms the Henderson Fire Department responded to a call for a swift-water rescue for one person. The search is ongoing, a spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports live from the scene of the swift-water rescue:

DEVELOPING: Crews searching for missing person in Henderson swift-water rescue

Crews are searching in the area of Drake Street and Pueblo Boulevard, according to reports. This is on the east side of Henderson, east of Lake Mead Parkway.

Video shared with Channel 13 shed light on the weather and road conditions facing some Henderson residents.

WATCH | See hail and flooded roads in downtown Henderson on Tuesday:

Video shows flooding in Henderson amid record rainfall

Channel 13 reporter Jhovani Carrillo is en route to the area to get more information. We'll update this report as we learn more.

