Record rainfall soaks Las Vegas, shattering a near 60-year record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Wash saw water levels rise more than seven feet overnight as recent storms brought record-breaking rainfall to our drought-stricken region.

Based on rainfall through Monday, Las Vegas has already landed within the top 10 wettest Mays on record with 1.44 inches of precipitation recorded so far. This makes it the highest rainfall total for the entire month of May in Las Vegas history.

VIDEO | Drone footage of road flooding on May 6

[Drone Video] Rainfall aftermath on Las Vegas roads

The previous #1 position for wettest May was 0.96 inches in 1969.

Tuesday, Harry Reid collected 0.61 inches of rainfall which beat a daily record. Previously, the record for May 6th was 0.59 inches, also in 1969.

For context, May is typically one of the driest months in Las Vegas, averaging only 0.07 inches of rain. Last May, the city recorded no measurable rainfall at all.

What really stands out about this low-pressure weather system was its strength. Not only did it bring potent storms, but much cooler temperatures. Monday's high reached just 68 degrees, only 3 degrees warmer than the record cold high for May 5. This represents a stark contrast to the upper 90s forecast for this weekend – a 30-degree jump in less than a week's time!

Preliminary rainfall reports of 0.14" at Harry Reid puts 2025 solidly in 1st Place for Wettest May!#VegasWx #NvWx #VegasWxRecords https://t.co/XyYw2QrkFc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 6, 2025

How our valley saves every drop:

The Las Vegas Wash is currently transporting much of that rainfall back to Lake Mead. While this won't significantly impact overall water levels in the reservoir, it adds important moisture to the region. For context, Southern Nevada is currently experiencing severe to exceptional drought.

WATCH | Nevada faces stubborn drought despite recent rainfall

Nevada faces stubborn drought despite recent rainfall

The Flood District reports that rainfall totals varied around the valley, but one gauge really stands out. Over 72 hours, the Anthem Detention Basin collected 1.3 inches of rainfall. That measurement came from one of 110 basins constructed to help the city recapture as much water as possible during storms.

The Las Vegas Wash consists of urban runoff, stormwater and releases from the valley's reclamation sites, carrying about 200 million gallons of water daily to Lake Mead. Annually, it contributes about 2% of Lake Mead's water.

Work to maximize rainwater collection in the Las Vegas Valley continues, with the Flood Control District planning to construct 40 additional basins with more than 200 miles of drainage in the coming years.



This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.