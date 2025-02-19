Nevada faces stubborn drought despite recent rainfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite receiving much-needed moisture last week, ongoing drought conditions continue to impact Nevada, according to the latest drought map for the state.

KTNV Drought conditions as of February 13th, 2025 via drought.gov

The majority of Nevada is experiencing some level of dryness, with Clark County particularly affected. Approximately 76 percent of the land in Clark County is classified as experiencing Tier 3 extreme drought. As of early February, around 24 percent of the area reached the most severe Tier 4, described as exceptional drought, particularly near Lake Mead.

The local implications of these Tier 3 and Tier 4 drought conditions are not insignificant, as they could lead to heightened wildfire risks, excessive algae growth, and inadequate resources for wildlife — among other concerns.

Here's one example: the Nevada Department of Wildlife recently reported that several herds of the Mojave Desert bighorn sheep are facing food shortages due to a lack of forage.

The next drought update is scheduled for this Thursday — they are released weekly — and while we may see some improvement following last week’s atmospheric river event, drought conditions are expected to persist in the short and long term. Currently, we don't have any more rain in the forecast.

KTNV Drought conditions as of February 13, 2024 via droughtmonitor.unl.edu

The situation was markedly better a year ago, with only a small portion of Clark County experiencing Tier 1 moderate drought. Recent assessments from the Nevada State Climate Office indicate that in addition to low rainfall, above-average temperatures are increasing evaporation rates in our region.

We've had a really persistent and stubborn patch of abnormally dry conditions before it became drought, centered around that part of Clark County where the Virgin River and Colorado River meet. It's radiated and expanded out from there over time. Deputy Climatologist Thomas Albright

"It's kind of a sticky situation, and it doesn't seem like it's going away any time soon," he continued.

It is important to note that despite local drought conditions, the vast majority of the water supply for Southern Nevada originates from snowpack in the Upper Colorado Basin Rocky Mountains.

