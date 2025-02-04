Upper Colorado Basin Snowpack falls behind: Your February Water Status Check

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In our desert climate, the water we use to shower, brush our teeth or do our landscaping with mostly originates from one area.

That's the Upper Colorado Basin snowpack, which is our long-term water storage system that's replenished every winter.

Currently, that snowpack sits at 76% of the 30 year average. That's a pretty significant difference compared to the 91% reported just last month.

▶ Last Month Drought Persists: Your January Water Supply Update

Drought Persists: Your January Water Supply Update

That snowpack feeds the Colorado River, and that water drains into Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Both reservoirs remain relatively low. As of early February, Lake Mead is 34% full and Lake Powell is at 36%.

Keep in mind, Lake Mead reached critically low levels in July of 2022 at 27%.

Meanwhile, Tier 3 extreme drought continues here in Southern Nevada amid the second-longest dry stretch on record for Las Vegas. Monday marks day number 205 without measurable rain at the airport.

Our Channel 13 Weather Team is not forecasting anything extreme weather-wise for the next 30 days. Average temps and average precipitation is expected to carry us through the end of the month, according to the CPC 30-day outlook.

For Las Vegas, February is actually our wettest month on average We typically see 0.80 inches of rainfall.

Stay tuned for my next water report coming in March. For now, let's all pray for rain!