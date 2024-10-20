Watch Now
Local NewsVegas Grand Prix

Actions

Flamingo Bridge now open in time for The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

After a week of road work, the installation is open for drivers.
Flamingo bridge
KTNV
Flamingo bridge
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than 40 days, Formula 1 drivers will race through the streets of Las Vegas for the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix. Construction throughout the area has caused lane closures— affecting locals and businesses in the valley.

Local News

F1 bridge work continues, disrupting those who work and live nearby

Ryan Ketcham

After a week of road work, the Flamingo Bridge installation is now complete— with Flamingo Road and Koval Lane fully open. The bridge's two eastbound lanes are also open for drivers on the road.

Westbound traffic will continue to use the existing lanes. During racing times on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, the bridge will service both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo Temp Bridge

Vegas Grand Prix

What you should know about the Flamingo Bridge installation and road closures

Jarah Wright

For ongoing updates and information, visit the circuit preparation website which is available in English and Spanish here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo