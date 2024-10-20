Flamingo Bridge now open in time for The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than 40 days, Formula 1 drivers will race through the streets of Las Vegas for the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix. Construction throughout the area has caused lane closures— affecting locals and businesses in the valley.

After a week of road work, the Flamingo Bridge installation is now complete— with Flamingo Road and Koval Lane fully open. The bridge's two eastbound lanes are also open for drivers on the road.

Westbound traffic will continue to use the existing lanes. During racing times on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, the bridge will service both eastbound and westbound traffic.

For ongoing updates and information, visit the circuit preparation website which is available in English and Spanish here.