Five suspects at large after weekend killings across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement agencies across the valley are looking for multiple suspects in different killings from this past weekend.



Most recently, one person was found shot and killed near a car in the east valley following an argument. The shooter left the scene before police arrived.



Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, police say they found a woman shot and unconscious in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip. They were called to perform a welfare check, and eventually pronounced her dead at the scene.



Lastly, there was deadly shooting on Friday evening. Police are looking for two suspects in what they describe as a robbery gone wrong in the 5200 block of Garden Lane, a residential neighborhood near Maryland Parkway.