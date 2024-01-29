Suspect at large after argument leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed this weekend when police say a verbal altercation in the east Las Vegas valley turned deadly.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound near a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Holt Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators called to the scene near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards determined the victim had been in an argument with another man prior to the shooting.

The shooter left the scene before police got there and was still at large as of this report. Police did not immediately release any information about a potential suspect in the killing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.