Police investigate death of woman found shot in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's death is under investigation after she was found shot in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were asked to perform a welfare check in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was found unconscious, with an apparent gunshot wound, police stated. Responding medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

She had not been publicly identified as of this report, and police did not immediately release additional information about a potential suspect in the killing.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestopperofnv.com.