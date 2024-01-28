Two suspects at large after fatal robbery at gunpoint at central Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are still looking for suspects in a fatal shooting in the central Las Vegas valley on Friday evening.

In an update on the investigation, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department described the case as a robbery that turned deadly in the 5200 block of Garden Lane, a residential neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where police say one was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition.

Based on an initial investigation, homicide detectives believe the two victims were inside a garage when "two unknown suspects approached them and robbed them at gunpoint."

Both suspects are said to have run from the scene and were gone before police arrived.

Neither victim had been publicly identified as of this report, and both suspects were still at large.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can bee made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.