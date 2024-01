LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 11 p.m., homicide investigators are on scene of a shooting at a home near the airport Friday night.

Two people were approached by the gunman who opened fire following an argument at about 6:17 p.m., according to LVMPD. One person has since died and another remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 5000 block of Garden Lane. Police say the suspect fled the scene.