Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Lake Mead Blvd crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died following a hit and run crash on Lake Mead Blvd. between Comstock Drive and Tonopah Drive.

The driver of a black 1992 GMC pick up truck was speeding through a red light when they hit a man walking across the designated crosswalk, first responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

The truck's Nevada license plate is 958Y18.

Fatal #15

LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 15th traffic fatality near the intersection of W. Lake Mead & Tonopah. This was a Hit & Run Auto vs. Pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/SLZz5EGByr — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 29, 2024

His death comes just a day after a rash of fatal crashes on Las Vegas roads leaves 5 people dead in 24 hours.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene. Anyone with information related to the crash is urged by police to call Crime Stoppers or 911.



