Five people die on Las Vegas roads in a 12-hour period starting Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Christmas holiday was marked by a deadly wave of car crashes on Las Vegas roads.

The Clark County coroner has released the identities of four of the five people killed within a 12-hour period starting Sunday afternoon.

At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police say two people died in a multi-vehicle collision on Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.

They've since been identified as Jeff Manalo, 40, and Melinda Manalo, 65, two residents of Las Vegas. Both died from blunt force injuries, a medical examiner determined, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

Police said the crash left seven people in three additional vehicles with minor injuries.

Later Sunday evening, a pedestrian would be hit and killed by a car in the area of Lamb Boulevard and Judson Avenue.

The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges, police said previously. On Tuesday, the coroner's office wasn't able to release the identity of the pedestrian who was killed.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning, Nevada State Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 11 near Horizon Drive.

31-year-old Leyanis Diaz Martinez died as a result of the crash, the coroner's office confirmed on Tuesday. State police said the crash sent one other person to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Just about 20 minutes later in another part of the valley, Las Vegas police were investigating another fatal collision involving a Mercedes-Benz splinter van and a motorcycle. That crash happened on Dean Martin Drive near Ponderosa Way.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist who was pronounced dead on scene has since been identified as Matthew M. Hansen.

That crash marked the 153rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far this year.