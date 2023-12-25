One person killed, another seriously injured in Interstate 11 rollover crash

(KTNV) — Two people are dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 11 in Henderson early Christmas morning.

Nevada State Police say the crash happened at 12:26 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Horizon Drive.

As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of I-11 were shut down, along with the northbound Horizon Drive on-ramp.

In a preliminary report on the incident, Nevada State Police said there were two people in the car at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was take to an area hospital with serious injuries.

"The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time," a Nevada State Police spokesperson stated.

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area during an initial investigation. Nevada State Police promised further information on the crash following the preliminary investigation.