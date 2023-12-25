Pedestrian died after being struck by driver in northeast valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened in the northeast valley near Lamb Boulevard and Judson Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a blue Tesla traveled northbound on Lamb near Judson when a pedestrian crossed the road "in a dark area."

Police said other vehicles in the area stopped, but the driver of the Tesla did not see the pedestrian and struck him.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Fatal detail detectives are responding.

KTNV will provide more information as it becomes available.