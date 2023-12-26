Motorcyclist killed in crash early Christmas morning in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash early Christmas morning on the south end of the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say the collision happened at 12:50 a.m. on Dean Martin Drive at the intersection with Ponderosa Way.

The man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Dean Martin when police say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz splinter van "turned left at the intersection, traveling into the motorcycle's path."

The motorcycle, a Ducati Scrambler, collided with the right front of the Mercedes, ejecting its rider onto the roadway, police said.

A doctor pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. As of this report, authorities had not released his identity.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes van remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist's death marked the 153rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2023. The crash is under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.