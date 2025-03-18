LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five years ago, the first COVID-19 case was reported in Nevada.

I spoke to that man — Ron Pipkins — who became patient zero after getting diagnosed with the virus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas.

Ron Pipkins shares his story with Channel 13

First patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nevada shares his story

"Yeah, I don't wanna ever live that again."

The words of Pipkins, who met with me in studio to reflect on the pandemic that changed the world.

JOE MOELLER: "What is it like for you knowing that you were patient zero here in Nevada?"

RON PIPKINS: "I feel blessed, but, I feel like it's not a good thing to be known as patient zero. Why I woke up out that coma was about faith. And I look at what happened to me as a miracle. It was a miracle. That God just said, 'you are not gonna go.'"

MOELLER: "When you think about what the COVID-19 virus turned into — a pandemic and a shutdown — the city was a ghost town, it felt like. What goes through your mind?"

PIPKINS: "Late April, my son drove me down the Strip and an everything was black. I was like, wow, we'll never see this again. ... I was just thought about all the people that were laid off.

"A lot of people lost jobs, my ex-wife was uh was actually sent home because they assumed that maybe she had been sick from cold because of me.

"You know, I feel truly blessed because every day I wake up and I'm breathing and I'm still able to walk my dog that, you know, I've had for four years that has really given me a lot of motivation to move forward."

