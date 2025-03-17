COVID-19 Five Years Later: Impacts left behind from the pandemic in Las Vegas

As we reflect on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic five years later, we uncover the lessons learned and the stories that shaped us here at home. This pivotal time in history has left an indelible mark on every aspect of life, from health and education to the economy and social interactions.
Channel 13 aims to explore the ongoing challenges and successes experienced as we navigate this new normal. We invite you to join us as we share your stories and expert perspectives that highlight how far we've come and the work that still lies ahead.
How the Class of 2020 found strength in COVID's uncertainty five years laterReflecting on the Class of 2020, Channel 13 shows you how COVID-19 altered seniors' lives, shaping their futures and careers five years later. Discover their stories of resilience and growth.
Post-pandemic: These are the COVID-19 changes we never reversedDiscover how COVID-19 transformed our daily lives in Las Vegas, with lasting changes like curbside pickup, digital menus, and ongoing safety practices that continue to shape our routines today.
Five years later, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 10,000 lives in Clark CountyFive years after the first COVID-19 death in Clark County, we remember the profound losses and highlight the enduring impact on families and the community. Stories of grief, healing, and resilience.
Have the education gaps from COVID-19 rebounded yet? We looked into itMadison's reading struggles highlight a trend in Clark County, where 60% of 4th graders lack proficiency. Channel 13 examines the lasting educational impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing recovery efforts.
Local nurse looks back on working through the COVID-19 pandemicAs the world reflects on the pandemic that reshaped lives, healthcare workers who stood on the frontlines during COVID-19 are also looking back on the fear, the resilience, and the lessons learned.
Healthcare workers remember early COVID-19 pandemic in Las VegasAs the world watched COVID-19 affect cities worldwide, it was no different once the virus reached Las Vegas as healthcare workers found themselves on the frontlines of an unprecedented outbreak.