LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When looking back at the last five years, Vegas Golden Knight Keegan Kolesar describes it with one word.

"Rollercoaster"

“A lot of highs, a lot of lows, I lost my father during it [COVID], and coincidentally that was my first year making the NHL, and ever since then, just really haven’t looked back, just try to make the positives out of whatever I can.”

Keegan Kolesar reflects on inspiration behind involvement with Adam's Place

Kolesar has embraced the positives allowing him to excel on and off the ice. The star forward recently signed a three-year extension with the VGK while continuing his involvement with Adam’s Place.

“This is something that I thought I could make a difference in some kids lives,” Kolesar said. “My father and I bonded through sports all the time. When he was a scout I would go with him from ball park to ball park, so I knew bonding through sports made us closer, and I wanted to give something back. I thought the best thing I can do right now is give tickets to kids who are having trouble talking and opening up to people.”

Kolesar hopes to takes what he’s learned from the last five years into the rest of his life.

“When I lost my father, I felt like I lost everything, and now I look at my team and I have 20 guys who are fathers that I look to for advice all the time,” Kolesar said.

“Sports are a really cool thing because you gain so much more than just teammates, you gain family.”