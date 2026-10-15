LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The future of Las Vegas' iconic First Friday event remains uncertain after a deadly shooting in the Arts District prompted organizers to put the monthly gathering on pause.

For 24 years, First Friday has drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Las Vegas for art, music, food and community celebrations. But organizers say the event needs time to reassess safety measures after gunfire erupted during the Oct. 2 event.

The shooting left a 15-year-old dead and two others injured. Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as people scrambled for safety.

WATCH | Businesses support safety review after deadly First Friday shooting

First Friday on Pause After Deadly Arts District Shooting; Businesses Support Safety Review Despite Economic Concerns

Kalani Heu, who works at Taverna Costero, said he was on the restaurant's rooftop when the gunfire began.

"I was actually working on the rooftop when it happened, so I heard the shots ring out," Heu said. "I did look over the balcony."In a statement to Channel 13, the First Friday Foundation called the shooting an "unacceptable tragedy" and said organizers remain "devastated and heartbroken."

The foundation said it plans to work with the City of Las Vegas, law enforcement and community partners to reimagine the event and determine what additional safety measures may be needed moving forward.

For businesses that depend on the monthly crowds, the pause raises concerns about lost revenue. Still, several business owners told Channel 13 they support taking time to address public safety.

"I put the safety of our staff and also the people that come in our store first before money," said Jimi Mastronardi of Star Las Vegas.

Others see the pause as an opportunity to strengthen the event.

"I think a reset is not a bad idea," said Chris Mahon of Taverna Costero. "Just kind of refigure it."

Business owners interviewed by Channel 13 suggested stronger perimeter controls, enhanced security measures and more comprehensive planning could help restore confidence among visitors and vendors.

Heu said while he does not want to see First Friday disappear, he understands why organizers feel a pause is necessary.

"I don't want to pause First Friday, but I understand the circumstances around it," he said.

The First Friday Foundation has not announced when the event will return. In a statement released Wednesday, organizers encouraged the community to continue supporting local artists while the Arts District recovers from the tragedy.

"As the community heals, we encourage everyone to continue supporting their local artists and one another during this extremely difficult time," the statement said.

Here is the foundation's full statement: