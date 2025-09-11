Finalists named to fill Ward 2 seat on Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in Ward 2 in the City of Las Vegas, generally the area around Summerlin, we now know who could be your next representative on the city council.

Out of nearly 40 applicants, three have been named finalists for the job.

The Ward 2 Seat is open after Victoria Seaman resigned to take a job with the Trump Administration. The city council decided to appoint someone to serve out the rest of her term until the 2026 election.

WATCH | Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius explains how the council made that decision over holding a special election.

Las Vegas City Council opts for appointment to Victoria Seaman's vacant seat

Among the finalists are Serena Kasama, the daughter of Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama. She's been on the city's Planning Commission for several years now. In her application, she expressed a desire for smart development that balances the needs of current residents while preparing for future growth.

Also vying for the job is former Vegas Chamber President and CEO Kara Kelley. She's a longtime Ward 2 resident. In her application, she said the budget is her priority and addressing the city's fiscal challenges.

The third finalist is ex-Howard Hughes executive and former journalist Tom Warden. In his application, he said his priorities are quality-of-life programs and initiatives like affordable housing, workforce development, youth programs and education, and more.

The city council could appoint someone to the role next week, so we'll continue to follow this story.