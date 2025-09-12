Final report on law office shooting reveals details of audio recording, shooter's handwritten note

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A final investigative report is shedding new light on what happened in the moments before a fatal shooting inside a Summerlin law office last year.

Local attorney Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley, were killed when Ashley's former father-in-law, Joseph Houston, opened fire during a deposition at Prince Law Group on April 8, 2024, police said previously. Shortly after, Houston shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's final report on the shooting, obtained by Channel 13 on Sept. 11, includes previously unreleased information detectives collected during their investigation.

Police previously released this footage of their response to the shooting:

In the aftermath of the shooting, it was revealed that Houston and the Princes were embroiled in a heated custody battle over Ashley Prince's children with her ex-husband, Dylan Houston.

Dylan Houston was being represented by his father, Joseph, in the legal proceedings, while Dennis Prince acted as Ashley's attorney.

The report outlines the accounts of witnesses who described the child custody case as "heavily litigated," "very emotional," and even "nasty" on both sides.

The report also confirms the existence of an audio recording from the deposition hearing where the shooting occurred, which reveals that the first shots were fired minutes after both parties entered the room.

Before the hearing starts, Joseph Houston is heard asking, "Before we start, are you guys ever going to stop trying to take the kids away from Dylan?"

The question doesn't appear to get a response. According to the report, seconds later, Dennis Prince says, "OK, we're ready," and Houston responds, "Oh, yeah?"

Houston's wife, Katherine, is then sworn in for the deposition, and Prince begins questioning her. According to the police report, Houston started shooting 1 minute and 16 seconds after his wife was sworn in.

The recording captured the sound of 10 gunshots within about 20 seconds. A few minutes later, a final gunshot is heard.

In a search of the Houston house, investigators seized multiple computers believed to belong to Joseph Houston. The report notes that a search of the computers turned up "no evidence related to the murder."

Later, investigators found a handwritten note in Houston's briefcase, which they state read as follows:

"In this life there is good and Evil — I don't know if I'm good — But I know you're evil — Dylan is a great dad — When are you going to stop trying to take [redacted] away from him? When are you going to stop HARASSING the Houston family?"

The report concludes with a final note from investigators about the case: