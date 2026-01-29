Fear spreads in Las Vegas undocumented community as immigration enforcement continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As immigration enforcement efforts continue across the country and in Southern Nevada, fear and uncertainty are spreading through the undocumented community, affecting daily life far beyond detention facilities.

"That is not something that is new, but it has been happening a lot more frequently," said Erika Marquez, a community organizer who works closely with immigrant families.

Marquez said the fear is keeping people from doing simple tasks like going out for dinner or shopping. In some cases, it keeps families from reporting crime or going to the doctor.

"I know people don't want to go to the hospital. Don't want to go to the doctor — just something that is so normal to be able to call for emergencies because they are afraid," Marquez said.

Aubrey Maples, a staff attorney with University Legal Services at the Thomas and Mack Legal Clinic at UNLV, said the concerns are justified.

"Folks are not wrong," Maples said.

She said the fear of reporting crime has been reinforced for many people, especially after Metro renewed its 287(g) contract with ICE. The partnership allows officers to be trained by ICE and help enforce immigration laws for people booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

"None of this is new, it's just now the messaging has been intentionally intensified, so that people are now rightly scared to go to the police because there is now a real open relationship between law enforcement, especially here in Las Vegas, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Maples said.

She said many clients who are lawfully going through the path to citizenship are choosing to put their cases on hold.

"The risk of being detained, the risk of being removed, the risk of facing that trauma is just too much for them... to say, oh, yes, I want a chance at safety, but that chance of safety I also risk of losing everything," Maples said.

This comes as Anti-ICE demonstrations continue to emerge across the country and in the valley. A candlelight vigil is set to be held on Wednesday night for Alex Pretti, the nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents over the weekend.

In response, Governor Joe Lombardo shared a statement that reads in part: "My position on illegal immigration has been clear and consistent. I support the President's efforts to secure the border, and I believe that we should remove violent or repeat criminals from our streets and neighborhoods."

Despite the growing fear, both Maples and Marquez said they are also seeing more people seeking guidance about their legal options.

"Individuals that are residents that are wanting to go ahead and seek citizenship, yes, we have seen an increase in that as well. I feel like many of them understand now the severity of what we are facing," Marquez said.

