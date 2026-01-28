Gov. Lombardo issues statement on Minnesota ICE-related shootings

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo released a statement on the Minnesota shooting early Wednesday morning.

"Like many Nevadans, Donna and I are distressed by the events of the past few weeks in Minnesota, and we hope to do our small part to reduce the tension that is seemingly gripping our country by simply listening more to people who hold different viewpoints.



Protecting citizens to assemble safely and peaceably is — and must remain — a top priority for officials at every level of government and for every law enforcement agency throughout the land. As Americans, there is nothing more fundamental in our Republic than exercising our rights granted to us under the First Amendment — without fear of retribution.



As a career law enforcement officer, I know better than to draw conclusions related to law enforcement action without having all the facts at my disposal and I encourage all Americans to attempt to do the same. I was pleased to see President Trump’s call for a thorough and unbiased review of all the evidence in these cases and believe that if anyone is found to have violated the law regardless of the circumstances surrounding their involvement, they are held to account and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We all share a commitment and responsibility to make America a safer place.



Finally, my position on illegal immigration has been clear and consistent. I support the President’s efforts to secure the border, and I believe that we should remove violent or repeat criminals from our streets and neighborhoods as swiftly and as safely as we can. In doing so, I implore federal law enforcement agencies to work together with government partners consistently and transparently to ensure the safety of our communities and keep every American citizen free from harm."



This statement comes as a candlelight vigil is set to be held in Las Vegas Wednesday night to honor ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed during federal immigration enforcement actions.

National Nurses United members and community supporters are planning to gather at 7:30 p.m. at St. Rose Dominican Hospital's Siena campus to remember his life and call for change.