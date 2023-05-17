Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette indicted on assault, weapons charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders' player Damon Arnette is now facing assault and weapons charges, according to grand jury documents released last week.

The documents state Arnette is facing assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm charges following a January 2022 incident where he pointed a gun at a valet attendant.

According to a police report, this happened at Park MGM after Arnette told the valet attendant that he had thrown away his ticket. When the valet asked Arnette for his name and identification to verify his vehicle, investigators said Arnette became angry and cursed at the valet saying he should "Give me my mother [expletive] keys."

The report states that Arnette became more confrontational and another attendant said he heard a gun cocking with Arnette holding a firearm. Hotel security was called and Arnette eventually received his keys after finding his valet ticket in a nearby trash can. When police stopped Arnette a few blocks away on Las Vegas Boulevard, they said Arnette told them he pulled a handgun out of his waistband but that he just placed it inside the vehicle.

Charges were originally filed after that incident but they were dropped in July 2022. As of Wednesday morning, it's unclear why charges are being brought against Arnette for the same incident.

This isn't the only trouble with the law Arnette has faced in the valley. In June 2021, he was sued by a valet attendant at the Aria for a similar incident. That case was later dropped. He was also sued following a hit-and-run crash in Henderson that happened in 2021.

The Raiders originally picked up Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, the team released him in November 2021 after a social media video showed Arnette threatening someone with a gun.

"We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life," then-general manager Mike Mayock said at the time. "The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior."

As of Wednesday morning, no hearings or court dates have been set.