Former Raider Damon Arnette accused of pulling gun on valet at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette has found himself in some legal trouble again in Las Vegas.

A recent police report says the former cornerback with the Raiders pulled a gun on a valet attendant on Jan. 28 when the attendant wouldn't give his car keys back without identification.

ORIGINAL: Former Raider Damon Arnette arrested in Las Vegas

Officers report they were called to the Park MGM hotel-casino at about 5:45 p.m. that evening for a person with a gun.

Authorities made contact with the valet employees at the hotel who explained the situation about a man becoming irate and verbally abusive when attempting to pick up his car.

The man, later identified as Arnette, told the valet attendant that he had thrown away his valet ticket, according to a police report. Therefore, the attendant asked Arnette for his name and identification to verify his vehicle.

However, Arnette became irate and began yelling and cursing while saying to the valet to "Give me my mother [expletive] keys."

RELATED: Damon Arnette latest in line of Raiders players facing legal trouble

A valet manager approached Arnette but he reportedly became more confrontational while another attendant said he heard a gun cocking with Arnette holding a firearm during the incident over the keys.

Hotel security was called and Arnette eventually received his keys after finding his valet ticket in the nearby trash.

Las Vegas police responded after they were also notified about the incident and stopped Arnette in his vehicle a few blocks away on Las Vegas Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Raiders release CB Damon Arnette after gun video surfaces online

Police reported they found a handgun in Arnette's vehicle and he told them he got mad because the attendant saw him throw the ticket away but then refused to return his keys. He pulled a handgun out of his waistband during the valet incident but says he just placed it inside the vehicle.

Arnette was taken into custody and is facing charges of carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges.

Arnette was released by the Raiders in November of last year after a social media video appeared to show him threatening someone’s life while being armed with multiple guns. He was also named in two civil lawsuits.

The first was filed in June of 2021 by a valet attendant at the Aria resort for an incident that allegedly happened in late May of 2021.