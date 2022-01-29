Watch
Former Raider Damon Arnette arrested in Las Vegas on assault, gun, drug possession charges

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season. General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Raiders Arnette Cut Football
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 13:45:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raider Damon Arnette faces several felony charges after he was arrested in Las Vegas this weekend.

Online records show Arnette was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Saturday morning on one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two drug possession-related charges.

Arnette was drafted by the Raiders in 2020 but released from the team in November 2021 after a video appeared on social media where he appeared with guns threatening somebody's life.

Arnette has bounced around since being released by the Raiders but was most recently signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network reports, the Chiefs released Arnette following his Vegas arrest. 13 Action News has reached out to the team but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

