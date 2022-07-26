LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County District Attorney has decided against filing charges against former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette for pointing a gun at a valet back in January.

The hearing, which was held on Tuesday morning, was in relation to an incident in January where Arnettte pointed a gun at a Park MGM valet.

Valet employees told police that a man, who was later identified as Arnette, became irate and verbally abusive when attempting to pick up his car. After asking Arnette for his name and identification to verify his vehicle, Arnettte began yelling and cursing at the valet and a manager. Another attendant said he also heard a gun cock and saw Arnette holding a firearm.

When authorities caught up to Arnette, he claimed that the valet witnessed him throw away his valet ticket but then refused to return his keys. He also admitted that he did pull the firearm out of his waistband, but only to place it in the vehicle.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court Records, there was also an oral motion to have his firearms returned, which was denied.

A similar lawsuit was filed against Arnette in late May of 2021, in which a valet attendant at the Aria accused Arnette of verbal abusing and spitting on them after Arnette failed to procure a proper valet ticket.