Escaped inmate caught by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After offering $30,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have taken him into custody without incident Wednesday night.
LVMPD made the announcement via Twitter and say he was taken into custody near Eastern and Owens.
The original Tweet by LVMPD can be seen below.
#BREAKING: Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens. https://t.co/sywUAKj52w
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 29, 2022