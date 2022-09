LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera.

Las Vegas police say he was last wearing a black baseball cap, blue shirt, blue shorts, and a navy blue backpack.

Police urge those with information regarding Duarte-Herrera to not approach him and to instead call 911 immediately.