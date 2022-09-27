Man serving life sentence for murder reported missing from detention center, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A medium-security inmate has been reported missing from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nev. on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Offender Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was determined missing by correctional officers during the 7:00 a.m. scheduled count. Escape procedures were initiated at approximately 8 a.m., and search teams remain in effect.

County records show that Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010. He is serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

A retake warrant has been issued, and police are advising the public to look for a person of interest who is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair and no reported tattoos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera should immediately call 911.