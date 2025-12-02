Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: First-ever Capitol Christmas tree from Nevada is lit for the holiday season

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
U.S. Capitol workers prepare the Christmas Tree on the West Front of the Capitol Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
(KTNV) — The first-ever U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from Nevada will be lit up for the holiday season on Tuesday afternoon.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 The ceremonial tree lighting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. PST:

The tree, called Silver Belle, is a 53-foot red fir hand-selected from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest east of Lake Tahoe.

The ceremonial tree lighting marks the end of Silver Belle's cross-country journey to its new place of honor on the west lawn of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Along the way, Silver Belle made stops throughout Nevada to mark the occasion. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service tell Channel 13 the tree will be decorated with ornaments handmade by Nevada schoolchildren.

Last year's Capitol Christmas tree, an 80-foot Sitka spruce, was harvested from Alaska's Tongass National Forest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

