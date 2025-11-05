LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holidays are right around the corner, and our Silver State is already getting in on the Christmas spirit.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Nevada.

To mark the historic occasion, local leaders held an event for folks to come check out the tree.

Here's a look at what that event included:

Nevada tree picked as part of U.S. Capitol Christmas display makes stop in Las Vegas

There were booths and activities, as well as a chance to take photos with the Raiderettes and Athletics' Mascot Stomper.

The tree will feature a wide range of handmade ornaments created by Nevada schools.

The tree, which stands 53 feet tall, is named Silver Belle.

"This is probably the chance of a lifetime, not only for the Forest Service, for our team, for myself, but also for Nevadans," said forester and project lead Duncan Leao. "It's been a great honor. Everyone's gotten around this effort. They're wanted to participate in making ornaments and tree skirts that will decorate Silver Belle and showcase really what Nevada has to offer."

The tree now makes its way to Washington, D.C., where it will sit on the west lawn.