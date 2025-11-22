Nevada's first Capitol Christmas Tree 'Silver Belle' arrives in Washington D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's first-ever Capitol Christmas Tree arrived in Washington D.C. today, marking a historic milestone for the Silver State.

The 53-foot-tall red fir, named "Silver Belle," comes from an area just east of Lake Tahoe. The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol throughout the holiday season.

Silver Belle will feature hand-made ornaments created by Nevada schools, adding a personal touch from students across the state to this national display.

Watch a timelapse of the Christmas Tree raising

