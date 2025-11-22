Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada's first Capitol Christmas Tree 'Silver Belle' arrives in Washington D.C.

Historic milestone as Silver State sends first-ever tree to grace U.S. Capitol during holiday season
Capitol Christmas Tree
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
The Capitol Christmas Tree, from the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada, arrives as workers prepare to move it into place on the West Lawn of the Capitol Hill, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Capitol Christmas Tree
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's first-ever Capitol Christmas Tree arrived in Washington D.C. today, marking a historic milestone for the Silver State.

The 53-foot-tall red fir, named "Silver Belle," comes from an area just east of Lake Tahoe. The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol throughout the holiday season.

Silver Belle will feature hand-made ornaments created by Nevada schools, adding a personal touch from students across the state to this national display.

Watch a timelapse of the Christmas Tree raising

Timelapse of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Nevada

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

