Calling on crafty Nevadans: Thousands of ornaments needed for the Capitol Christmas Tree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're still months away from Christmas season, but Nevadans across the state are already preparing for a special way to celebrate the holidays.

This year, a tree from a Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nye County will adorn the lawn at the U.S. Capitol for Christmas, but it's not just our tree going to Washington, it's our ornaments, too.

The U.S. Forest Service said more than 10,000 handcrafted ornaments are needed and they want your help. Not all of the ornaments will decorate the tree, though — only about 3,500. The remaining ones will go on smaller, indoor trees in Washington D.C.

WATCH | Nevada officials design Christmas tree ornaments for the People's Tree

Nevada officials making Christmas tree ornaments

The ornaments adorning the Capitol Christmas Tree need to be brightly-colored, nine to 12 inches in size and weatherproof (capable of withstanding wind, rain and snow). The remaining 6,500 need to be four to ten inches in size and don't need to be weatherproof.

Need some ideas for your ornament? Humboldt-Yoiyabe has you covered! Here are some ideas you can play off of to rep the Silver State:



Uniquely Nevada — capture the spirit of “Home Means Nevada”

Iconic landscapes and special places in Nevada

Multiple use and how Nevadans enjoy their public lands

The wild plants, animals, and geology of Nevada

Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl

Before you create your ornament, the Forest Service said there are a few important things to be aware of: it should be made from natural, recyclable or repurposed material; no sharp objects; no commercial logos; cannot be divisive or offensive.

Ornaments cannot be returned. The deadline to submit is Sept. 15, 2025.

If you're interested in sending in an ornament, you can drop them off at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest offices or mail them to:

2025 Capitol Christmas Tree Ornaments

1536 South Carson Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

WATCH | Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest prepares for the Capitol Christmas Tree