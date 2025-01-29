The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from a Nevada forest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be coming from a national forest in Nye County.

The tree will be harvested from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is the first to come from Nevada.

Two non-profit groups will be helping the forest service. Society of American Foresters and Sierra Forever is leading a team of partners to get the tree to Washington, D.C., for the holiday season.



Watch the team at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest prepare for this honor:

Nevada tree to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

They hope this token will celebrate Nevada's national forests and the spirit of the Silver State.