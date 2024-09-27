Entertainment companies preparing for F1 race, making changes to show schedules

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than two months away from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and shows on the Strip are getting ready by adjusting show schedules.

You may remember that ahead of the inaugural race last year, multiple shows and productions either canceled shows or moved show times. It led to entertainment companies losing hundreds or thousands, if not millions, of dollars.

For example, magician Criss Angel spoke about issues during Formula 1 week on his podcast Talking Junkies. (You can watch the full podcast here.)

"The planning was piss poor. What was piss poor about it? The fact that it was chaotic. Am I taking off that week or am I performing that week? No one could give me an answer," Angel said. "Well, you can perform but you're going to have to move the time. What time am I supposed to move it and how do we get people there that work at the show? Is there going to be a shuttle? We don't know. We'll get back to you. By the way, it wasn't even Planet Hollywood's fault. It's a much bigger situation."

Angel said he "lost a lot of money that week" and he's not taking the stage during F1 week this year.

"Planet Hollywood is surrounded by a track on two sides. How does the cast, the crew, or somebody that wants to come over that's staying in another hotel come over to see the show? You can't do it. It's impossible," Angel said. "At least now, better than last year, we know about this so when we publish the calendar for ticket sales, we don't put that week on."

According to Ross Mollison, the founder of Spiegelworld, last year's race cost them nearly $500,000.

On Wednesday, I caught up with Mollison to learn more about the company's experience. He said the biggest issue was timing and the way the race was marketed.

"I'm a supporter of Formula 1 in Las Vegas because we do need to keep Las Vegas top of mind for everyone around the world. But when [visitors] come, we want them to have the Las Vegas experience with the shows," Mollision said. "What concerns me more is we're going to run our shows all week. We dropped half a million in box office last year. If we can't work out a way to fix it, there's kind of no point in running shows that week because the loss is so great."

For context, I asked Mollison how much it costs to put on a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

"You can have a show that's $50,000 a week up to ... an average show is somewhat deceptive because a big Cirque du Soleil show could cost $1 million a week and it's used to grossing $1.5 million a week," Mollison explained. "I think the really impacted shows will be at the resorts where their break-evens are smaller because I think a lot of those resorts didn't have very high occupancy."

Mollison said Spiegelworld will cancel some shows and move times for other shows, which are listed at the bottom of this article.

Since he is a Formula 1 fan, I asked Mollison what he thought about the Las Vegas race.

"In terms of the race itself, it was probably the greatest, best race that I've been to and I've been to a lot of F1 races. I was in Milan a few weeks ago. There are very few places you can get a hotel that close to the race," Mollison said. "I think it will be a great race this year. I think it will be a fantastic week in Vegas."

When it comes to new events and new venues, like Formula 1 or Sphere coming to Las Vegas, Mollison said it creates new challenges and opportunities for shows.

"Everything that comes to Vegas makes Vegas greater and a greater destination to visit," Mollison said. "There is a greater market for people to go to shows because of new venues coming in. Is there a shift in demographics? Yes. Is there a shift in interest level? Yes. What about sports? Yes. It impacts gambling. It gives us relevance as a tourist destination. It's not like a direct 'I do not like the Sphere' or 'I don't like Formula 1'. There are pros and cons in the market and you have to shift what you have and update your offer. Shows don't perform forever. We've got to fight hard to keep our shows open."

As for the future, Mollison said the it looks bright because Las Vegas is a city of innovation that is constantly evolving.

"When I first came to Vegas in 2010, to set up a business there, it was at the end of the Great Recession period. Nothing was happening. Opening a new show, it felt crazy. It felt like we were the only people doing anything new there and we were just putting a tent in front of Caesars Palace," Mollison said. "Now, the place is absolutely alive with new projects and new ideas. Some are globally significant. That's what makes Vegas so fantastic because it just keeps reinventing itself. That's part of the fun of it. It's a great place to continue to develop and grow, especially for Nevadans who rely on that destination to be successful for the next decade."

Here is the list of changes to Spiegelworld shows during Formula 1 week.



DiscoShow

Friday, Nov. 22 - Show times have been changed to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Show times have been changed to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 21 - Show time changed to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 - Show time changed to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Show times changed to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Monday, Nov. 18 - Show is usually dark. Performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23 - The show will be dark.

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Show is usually dark. Performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

There are also several changes to Cirque du Soleil show times.